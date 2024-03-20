BTIG Research slashes price target on Cerus Corp. [CERS] – find out why.

Cerus Corp. [NASDAQ: CERS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.68% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.67%. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Cerus Corporation Announces Positive Topline Results for the Phase 3 Clinical Trial of the INTERCEPT Blood System for Red Blood Cells in Cardiovascular Surgery Patients.

Trial met the primary efficacy endpoint demonstrating non-inferiority of the incidence of acute kidney injury for INTERCEPT Red Blood Cells compared to conventional red blood cells.

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) today announced positive topline results for ReCePI, a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of pathogen reduced INTERCEPT Red Blood Cells (INTERCEPT RBCs) transfused to complex cardiac surgery patients. The trial met its primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating non-inferiority for INTERCEPT RBCs compared to conventional RBCs as measured by the incidence of acute kidney injury (AKI) following transfusion of study RBCs. AKI is a sensitive transfusion efficacy indicator of RBC tissue oxygen delivery. In transfused subjects, by modified intent to treat (mITT pre-specified primary endpoint population) the incidence of AKI was 29.3% (46/157) for INTERCEPT RBC recipients compared to 28.0% (45/161) for conventional RBC recipients, demonstrating non-inferiority of INTERCEPT RBCs compared to conventional RBCs with an upper limit of the 95% confidence interval of 10.4% compared with a non-inferiority margin of 14.0% (p = 0.001).

Over the last 12 months, CERS stock dropped by -30.38%. The one-year Cerus Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.49. The average equity rating for CERS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $369.81 million, with 181.25 million shares outstanding and 171.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, CERS stock reached a trading volume of 19755428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cerus Corp. [CERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERS shares is $4.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Cerus Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Cerus Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on CERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerus Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

CERS Stock Performance Analysis:

Cerus Corp. [CERS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, CERS shares dropped by -13.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.21 for Cerus Corp. [CERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0600, while it was recorded at 1.9600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9800 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cerus Corp. Fundamentals:

Cerus Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.55 and a Current Ratio set at 2.14.

CERS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cerus Corp. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERS.

Cerus Corp. [CERS] Institutonal Ownership Details

