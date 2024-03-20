Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS] moved up 20.16: Why It’s Important

Atossa Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ATOS] gained 20.16% on the last trading session, reaching $1.55 price per share at the time. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Atossa Therapeutics Provides Five-Year (Z)-Endoxifen Treatment Update on FDA-Approved “Expanded Access” Program for a U.S. Breast Cancer Patient.

“We believe this patient, and her successful treatment journey, is representative of the opportunity (Z)-endoxifen has to change the treatment paradigm for the approximately 250,000 women diagnosed with estrogen receptor positive breast cancer each year in the U.S.,” said Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., Atossa’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The current standard of care is sub-optimal as it often requires ovarian suppression in premenopausal women and aromatase inhibitors in postmenopausal women, both of which are associated with potential short-term and long-term side effects that diminish adherence. Over five years of adjuvant treatment, her daily (Z)-endoxifen treatment has been well tolerated, and there were no vasomotor symptoms commonly associated with standard of care adjuvant pharmaceuticals. She remains cancer-free today and we are grateful to have been able to help her with a difficult treatment problem.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 636.27K shares, ATOS reached a trading volume of 4588051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATOS shares is $4.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

Trading performance analysis for ATOS stock

Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.32. With this latest performance, ATOS shares gained by 53.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.84 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9859, while it was recorded at 1.3180 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8930 for the last 200 days.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Atossa Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.35 and a Current Ratio set at 28.35.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATOS.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS]

