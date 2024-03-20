Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] fell -30.97% so far this year. What now?

Affirm Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AFRM] slipped around -0.29 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $33.92 at the close of the session, down -0.85%. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Affirm to Webcast CFO Fireside Chat on March 22, 2024.

Invites Investors to Submit Questions for the Webcast.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a shareholder fireside chat on Friday, March 22, 2024. The discussion will be moderated by Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo and will begin at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.69M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 5267967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $39.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $15 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9.50 to $30, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on AFRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFRM in the course of the last twelve months was 317.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.22.

How has AFRM stock performed recently?

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.59. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -11.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 257.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.80 for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.00, while it was recorded at 34.81 for the last single week of trading, and 27.37 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Affirm Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.22 and a Current Ratio set at 12.22.

Earnings analysis for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Affirm Holdings Inc posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFRM.

Insider trade positions for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]

The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AFRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AFRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.