why Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.46

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NYSE: NCLH] gained 1.29% on the last trading session, reaching $19.65 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.54M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 7716092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $20.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Redburn Atlantic analysts kept a Overweight rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

Trading performance analysis for NCLH stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 19.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.18 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.84, while it was recorded at 19.56 for the last single week of trading, and 17.54 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.13 and a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd go to 48.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]

The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NCLH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NCLH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.