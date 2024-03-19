why CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.31

CNH Industrial NV [NYSE: CNHI] price surged by 0.16 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 4:25 PM that CNH Proudly Awards Dealers for Focus on Technology, Community and Sales.

In celebration of the strength of its U.S. and Canadian dealer network, CNH brands, CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland, recently announced the winners of their respective CASE Dealer Awards program and New Holland UK & ROI Dealer of the Year Awards.

“Our dedicated and customer-first dealer network differentiates CASE in the market. Across the U.S. and Canada, we have the strength of 66 dealers, 325 locations and more than 7,000 faces of CASE providing customer-first sales, service, parts and financing support,” says Terry Dolan, vice president – North America, CASE Construction Equipment. “The CASE Dealer Awards program recognizes the best of the best.”.

The one-year CNHI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.27. The average equity rating for CNHI stock is currently 2.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CNH Industrial NV [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $15.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for CNH Industrial NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial NV is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.02.

CNHI Stock Performance Analysis:

CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.15. With this latest performance, CNHI shares gained by 0.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.96 for CNH Industrial NV [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.00, while it was recorded at 12.28 for the last single week of trading, and 12.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNH Industrial NV Fundamentals:

CNH Industrial NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.02.

CNHI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CNH Industrial NV posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial NV go to 7.40%.

CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CNHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CNHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.