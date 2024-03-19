why Boeing Co. [BA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $261.23

Boeing Co. [NYSE: BA] slipped around -2.69 points on Monday, while shares priced at $179.84 at the close of the session, down -1.47%. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Ethiopian Airlines to Expand Widebody Fleet with Up to 20 Boeing 777X Jets.

– With commitment for eight 777-9s and up to 12 more, Ethiopian Airlines is first African customer for highly fuel-efficient 777X passenger jet.

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Ethiopian Airlines announced today an agreement for the East African airline to purchase eight 777-9 passenger airplanes and the potential for up to 12 additional jets.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.86M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 9180044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boeing Co. [BA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $261.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Boeing Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $255 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2024, representing the official price target for Boeing Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $306 to $279, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on BA stock. On January 16, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for BA shares from 280 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boeing Co. is set at 5.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 24.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.31.

How has BA stock performed recently?

Boeing Co. [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.57. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -12.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.51 for Boeing Co. [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.69, while it was recorded at 182.02 for the last single week of trading, and 213.75 for the last 200 days.

Boeing Co. [BA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Boeing Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Earnings analysis for Boeing Co. [BA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boeing Co. posted -1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA.

Insider trade positions for Boeing Co. [BA]

The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.