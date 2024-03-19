why AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.93

AGNC Investment Corp [NASDAQ: AGNC] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $9.60. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 4:01 PM that AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for March 2024.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for March 2024. The dividend is payable on April 9, 2024 to common stockholders of record as of March 29, 2024.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

AGNC Investment Corp stock has also loss -2.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGNC stock has declined by -2.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.67% and lost -2.14% year-on date.

The market cap for AGNC stock reached $6.67 billion, with 694.30 million shares outstanding and 688.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.30M shares, AGNC reached a trading volume of 9439013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $9.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2023, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AGNC stock. On September 18, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AGNC shares from 10.50 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55.

AGNC stock trade performance evaluation

AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.24. With this latest performance, AGNC shares gained by 0.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.49 for AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.63, while it was recorded at 9.71 for the last single week of trading, and 9.48 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AGNC Investment Corp posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp go to -1.81%.

AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.