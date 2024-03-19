WaveDancer Inc [WAVD] moved up 10.42: Why It’s Important

WaveDancer Inc [NASDAQ: WAVD] jumped around 0.32 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.39 at the close of the session, up 10.42%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 34.03K shares, WAVD reached a trading volume of 9622356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WaveDancer Inc [WAVD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for WaveDancer Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAVD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

How has WAVD stock performed recently?

WaveDancer Inc [WAVD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.64. With this latest performance, WAVD shares gained by 32.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAVD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.43 for WaveDancer Inc [WAVD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.10, while it was recorded at 3.04 for the last single week of trading, and 2.66 for the last 200 days.

WaveDancer Inc [WAVD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

WaveDancer Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Insider trade positions for WaveDancer Inc [WAVD]

