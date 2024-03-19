Viatris Inc [VTRS] Revenue clocked in at $15.38 billion, up 8.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Viatris Inc [NASDAQ: VTRS] slipped around -0.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $11.76 at the close of the session, down -1.51%. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Viatris Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides 2024 Financial Guidance.

Meets 2023 Guidance for Total Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow[1] .

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.40M shares, VTRS reached a trading volume of 8273726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viatris Inc [VTRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTRS shares is $12.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTRS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Viatris Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Viatris Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on VTRS stock. On February 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for VTRS shares from 16 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viatris Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.13.

How has VTRS stock performed recently?

Viatris Inc [VTRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, VTRS shares dropped by -8.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.23 for Viatris Inc [VTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.11, while it was recorded at 11.93 for the last single week of trading, and 10.52 for the last 200 days.

Viatris Inc [VTRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Viatris Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

Earnings analysis for Viatris Inc [VTRS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viatris Inc posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viatris Inc go to -2.70%.

Insider trade positions for Viatris Inc [VTRS]

The top three institutional holders of VTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VTRS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VTRS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.