Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] Revenue clocked in at $6.86 billion, up 60.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] closed the trading session at $77.14.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 60.61 percent and weekly performance of 15.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 102.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 63.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.57M shares, VRT reached to a volume of 12522649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $72.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11.75 to $20, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on VRT stock. On April 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VRT shares from 29 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 38.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

VRT stock trade performance evaluation

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.13. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 22.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 467.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.01 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.98, while it was recorded at 74.18 for the last single week of trading, and 42.06 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.