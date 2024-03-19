Unity Software Inc [U] Revenue clocked in at $2.19 billion, down -36.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Unity Software Inc [NYSE: U] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $26.07.

Unity Software Inc stock has also loss -3.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, U stock has declined by -31.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.22% and lost -36.24% year-on date.

The market cap for U stock reached $10.06 billion, with 384.87 million shares outstanding and 255.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.69M shares, U reached a trading volume of 6594922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Unity Software Inc [U]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for U shares is $31.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on U stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Unity Software Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Unity Software Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $35, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on U stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Software Inc is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for U stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for U in the course of the last twelve months was 56.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.59.

U stock trade performance evaluation

Unity Software Inc [U] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.80. With this latest performance, U shares dropped by -25.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for U stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.76 for Unity Software Inc [U]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.78, while it was recorded at 26.06 for the last single week of trading, and 34.37 for the last 200 days.

Unity Software Inc [U]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Unity Software Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.59 and a Current Ratio set at 2.59.

Unity Software Inc [U]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of U stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in U stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in U stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.