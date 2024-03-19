Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] Is Currently -6.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Super Micro Computer Inc [NASDAQ: SMCI] loss -6.38% on the last trading session, reaching $1000.68 price per share at the time. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 6:00 PM that Supermicro Grows AI Optimized Product Portfolio with a New Generation of Systems and Rack Architectures Featuring New NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture Solutions.

Powerful and Energy Efficient Solutions for Large Scale CSPs and NSPs Incorporate a Full Stack of Next Gen NVIDIA GPUs and CPUs with the NVIDIA Quantum X800 Platform and NVIDIA AI Enterprise 5.0.

NVIDIA GTC 2024, — Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is announcing new AI systems for large-scale generative AI featuring NVIDIA’s next-generation of data center products, including the latest NVIDIA GB200 Grace™ Blackwell Superchip, the NVIDIA B200 Tensor Core and B100 Tensor Core GPUs. Supermicro is enhancing its current NVIDIA HGX™ H100/H200 8-GPU systems to be drop-in ready for the NVIDIA HGX™ B100 8-GPU and enhanced to support the B200, resulting in a reduced time to delivery. Additionally, Supermicro will further strengthen its broad NVIDIA MGX™ systems lineup with new offerings featuring the NVIDIA GB200, including the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72, a complete rack level solution with 72 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs. Supermicro is also adding new systems to its lineup, including the 4U NVIDIA HGX B200 8-GPU liquid-cooled system.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.32M shares, SMCI reached a trading volume of 11140088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $811.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Super Micro Computer Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1040, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SMCI stock. On December 11, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for SMCI shares from 240 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc is set at 100.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.97.

Trading performance analysis for SMCI stock

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.36. With this latest performance, SMCI shares dropped by -0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 301.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 929.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.62 for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 719.77, while it was recorded at 1,110.14 for the last single week of trading, and 384.07 for the last 200 days.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Super Micro Computer Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 2.43.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Super Micro Computer Inc posted 1.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc go to 48.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]

The top three institutional holders of SMCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SMCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SMCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.