Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] moved down -7.74: Why It’s Important

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [NYSE: SBSW] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -7.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.17.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8526784 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR stands at 3.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.05%.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The market cap for SBSW stock reached $2.95 billion, with 707.59 million shares outstanding and 706.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, SBSW reached a trading volume of 8526784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $4.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 3.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $6.50, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on SBSW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

How has SBSW stock performed recently?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.75. With this latest performance, SBSW shares dropped by -8.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.28 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.57, while it was recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading, and 5.65 for the last 200 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW]

The top three institutional holders of SBSW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SBSW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SBSW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.