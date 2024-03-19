ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY] moved up 100.00: Why It’s Important

ShiftPixy Inc [NASDAQ: PIXY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 100.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 76.62%.

Over the last 12 months, PIXY stock dropped by -93.79%. The one-year ShiftPixy Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.86. The average equity rating for PIXY stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.72 million, with 5.40 million shares outstanding and 0.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 269.64K shares, PIXY stock reached a trading volume of 12664240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIXY shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIXY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShiftPixy Inc is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35.

PIXY Stock Performance Analysis:

ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 76.62. With this latest performance, PIXY shares gained by 72.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.27 for ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 4.11 for the last single week of trading, and 17.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ShiftPixy Inc Fundamentals:

ShiftPixy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.08 and a Current Ratio set at 0.08.

ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PIXY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PIXY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PIXY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.