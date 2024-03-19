Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc [PIRS] – find out why.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: PIRS] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 24.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.21. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces Milestone Achievement for Boston Pharmaceuticals’ Initiation of Phase 1/2 Study of BOS-342, a 4-1BB/GPC3 Immuno-Oncology Bispecific.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for respiratory diseases and cancer, today announced that the Company has achieved an undisclosed milestone payment from Boston Pharmaceuticals. The milestone is based on dosing the first patient in a Boston Pharmaceutical-sponsored phase 1

The open-label phase 1/2 study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of BOS-342. The Phase 1 dose escalation portion of the study is expected to enroll adults with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) that progressed on at least one prior treatment and establish a recommended Phase 2 dose. If pursued, the Phase 2 portion of the study will evaluate efficacy, as measured by overall response rate.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9433683 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 20.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.71%.

The market cap for PIRS stock reached $20.76 million, with 98.85 million shares outstanding and 91.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 390.21K shares, PIRS reached a trading volume of 9433683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc [PIRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIRS shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on PIRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has PIRS stock performed recently?

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc [PIRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.53. With this latest performance, PIRS shares gained by 32.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.93 for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc [PIRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1700, while it was recorded at 0.1791 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2683 for the last 200 days.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc [PIRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.05 and a Current Ratio set at 2.05.

Earnings analysis for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc [PIRS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 52.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PIRS.

Insider trade positions for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc [PIRS]

The top three institutional holders of PIRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PIRS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PIRS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.