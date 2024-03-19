Nike, Inc. [NKE] moved down -0.90: Why It’s Important

Nike, Inc. [NYSE: NKE] loss -0.90% or -0.9 points to close at $98.74 with a heavy trading volume of 7194844 shares. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 4:15 PM that NIKE, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings and Conference Call.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at approximately 1:15 p.m. PT, following the close of regular stock market trading hours. Following the news release, NIKE, Inc. management will host a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at https://investors.nike.com/. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location through 9:00 p.m. PT, April 11, 2024.

The daily chart for NKE points out that the company has recorded 2.58% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.41M shares, NKE reached to a volume of 7194844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nike, Inc. [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $119.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nike, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-19-24. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Nike, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $120 to $116, while HSBC Securities kept a Hold rating on NKE stock. On January 22, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for NKE shares from 120 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nike, Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.85.

Trading performance analysis for NKE stock

Nike, Inc. [NKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.32. With this latest performance, NKE shares dropped by -6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.60 for Nike, Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.46, while it was recorded at 100.04 for the last single week of trading, and 104.91 for the last 200 days.

Nike, Inc. [NKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Nike, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.85 and a Current Ratio set at 2.74.

Nike, Inc. [NKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nike, Inc. posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 43.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nike, Inc. go to 13.43%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nike, Inc. [NKE]

The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NKE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NKE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.