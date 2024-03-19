Market cap of Ontrak Inc [OTRK] reaches 5.24M – now what?

Ontrak Inc [NASDAQ: OTRK] gained 8.14% or 0.01 points to close at $0.19 with a heavy trading volume of 8642737 shares. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Ontrak to Participate at the 36th Annual Roth Conference.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced management will be participating in the upcoming 36th Annual Roth Conference.

Ontrak’s management is scheduled for a live fireside chat on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and a replay of the fireside chat will be available on Ontrak’s Investor page at: https://ontrakhealth.com/investors/presentations-events/.

The daily chart for OTRK points out that the company has recorded -79.45% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 370.58K shares, OTRK reached to a volume of 8642737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ontrak Inc [OTRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTRK shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Ontrak Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $35 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ontrak Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on OTRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ontrak Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for OTRK stock

Ontrak Inc [OTRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.57. With this latest performance, OTRK shares gained by 1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.43 for Ontrak Inc [OTRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2125, while it was recorded at 0.1758 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1506 for the last 200 days.

Ontrak Inc [OTRK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ontrak Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Ontrak Inc [OTRK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ontrak Inc posted -4.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ontrak Inc go to 30.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ontrak Inc [OTRK]

The top three institutional holders of OTRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OTRK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OTRK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.