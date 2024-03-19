Market Analysts see Bit Digital Inc [BTBT] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Bit Digital Inc [NASDAQ: BTBT] loss -1.81% on the last trading session, reaching $2.17 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.71M shares, BTBT reached a trading volume of 6678484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTBT shares is $5.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Bit Digital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Bit Digital Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for BTBT stock

Bit Digital Inc [BTBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.66. With this latest performance, BTBT shares dropped by -29.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.25 for Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 2.92 for the last 200 days.

Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bit Digital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.31 and a Current Ratio set at 10.31.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]

