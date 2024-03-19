Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] Revenue clocked in at $17.39 billion, down -11.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Li Auto Inc ADR [NASDAQ: LI] price plunged by -12.23 percent to reach at -$4.62. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 8:47 AM that Li Auto Selects Hesai as LiDAR Supplier for its Flagship MPV Li MEGA.

L series upgrade to have lidar as standard configuration.

Li Auto Inc. (Nasdaq: LI), a leader in China’s electric vehicle market, recently launched Li MEGA, its first high-voltage battery electric vehicle. The company’s high-tech flagship multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) is equipped with Hesai Technology’s (Nasdaq: HSAI) ultra-high-definition long-range LiDAR AT128, which allows for a full suite of intelligent driving capabilities.

The one-year LI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.44. The average equity rating for LI stock is currently 1.39, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $56.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20.66, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc ADR is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.66.

LI Stock Performance Analysis:

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.10. With this latest performance, LI shares gained by 8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.66 for Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.26, while it was recorded at 37.17 for the last single week of trading, and 36.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Li Auto Inc ADR Fundamentals:

Li Auto Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

LI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Li Auto Inc ADR posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Li Auto Inc ADR go to 19.34%.

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.