Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. [IVP] is -86.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: IVP] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.05. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Inspire Veterinary Partners Announces New Employee Benefit Program With BetterHelp to Support the Wellbeing of Staff.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) (“Inspire” or the “Company”), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today announced a new benefit for its employees with BetterHelp.com, a provider of professional, affordable, and personalized therapy in a convenient online format. Starting April 1, 2024, all Inspire employees will have access to convenient, and professional therapy online.

“As we continue to design benefits that matter most to our teams, we identified a need to offer quick access to mental wellness providers and resources versus traditional routes. We believe our collaboration with BetterHelp allows us to better address important challenges that veterinary professionals face and to ensure they have the appropriate tools and resources to help support mental health and wellbeing,” states Lynley Kees, Vice President of Human Resources for IVP.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. stock has also loss -16.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IVP stock has declined by -89.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -97.01% and lost -86.77% year-on date.

The market cap for IVP stock reached $0.39 million, with 6.87 million shares outstanding and 4.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.57M shares, IVP reached a trading volume of 6324306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. [IVP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

IVP stock trade performance evaluation

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. [IVP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.94. With this latest performance, IVP shares dropped by -63.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.01% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.50 for Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. [IVP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1260, while it was recorded at 0.0483 for the last single week of trading.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. [IVP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. [IVP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IVP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IVP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IVP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.