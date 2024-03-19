fuboTV Inc [FUBO] Stock trading around $1.54 per share: What’s Next?

fuboTV Inc [NYSE: FUBO] gained 1.99% or 0.03 points to close at $1.54 with a heavy trading volume of 7673339 shares. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Fubo Expands Position as Home for Local Sports With MASN Carriage Agreement.

Fubo to Stream Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals Ahead of 2024 Major League Baseball Season.

FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a/ Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), and Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) announced today a carriage agreement that will expand streaming coverage of the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals to the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform.

FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a/ Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), and Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) announced today a carriage agreement that will expand streaming coverage of the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals to the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform.

The daily chart for FUBO points out that the company has recorded -43.80% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.14M shares, FUBO reached to a volume of 7673339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about fuboTV Inc [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $2.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2023, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc stock. On February 28, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FUBO shares from 6 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

Trading performance analysis for FUBO stock

fuboTV Inc [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.35. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -30.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.66 for fuboTV Inc [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2238, while it was recorded at 1.5500 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5252 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc [FUBO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

fuboTV Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

fuboTV Inc [FUBO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, fuboTV Inc posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUBO.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at fuboTV Inc [FUBO]

The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FUBO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FUBO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.