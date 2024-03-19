For Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA], Analyst sees a drop to $85.40. What next?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [NYSE: BABA] jumped around 0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $73.52 at the close of the session, up 0.14%. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Alibaba Releases Report on Cross-Border Trade’s Positive Impact on the U.S. Economy.

New report quantifies the positive economic impacts of cross-border trade conducted by businesses leveraging Alibaba platforms, tools and solutions.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988 (HKD Counter) and 89988 (RMB Counter), “Alibaba” or “Alibaba Group”) recently announced findings from a new report highlighting Alibaba’s positive impact on the U.S. economy and how its e-commerce platforms support U.S. businesses. The report reflects positive growth in both retail sales and employment numbers in the U.S. resulting from the sale of American products to Chinese consumers through Alibaba’s range of online marketplaces and platforms.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.24M shares, BABA reached a trading volume of 8514971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $104.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $120 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $90, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on BABA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.54.

How has BABA stock performed recently?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, BABA shares dropped by -0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.76 for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.25, while it was recorded at 74.56 for the last single week of trading, and 82.44 for the last 200 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR posted 1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR go to 10.11%.

Insider trade positions for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]

The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BABA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BABA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.