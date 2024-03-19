EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [EH] Revenue clocked in at $16.45 million, down -7.74% YTD: What’s Next?

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: EH] jumped around 0.13 points on Monday, while shares priced at $15.50 at the close of the session, up 0.85%. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 4:02 AM that EHang Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

Quarterly Revenues Increased by 260.9% YoY, 97.8% QoQ, Fiscal Year Revenues Increased by 165.0%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 770.92K shares, EH reached a trading volume of 7540502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [EH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EH shares is $29.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on EH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

How has EH stock performed recently?

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [EH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.47. With this latest performance, EH shares gained by 50.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.75 for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.90, while it was recorded at 14.73 for the last single week of trading, and 15.39 for the last 200 days.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [EH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.57 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

Earnings analysis for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [EH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EH.

Insider trade positions for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [EH]

