EBay Inc. [EBAY] stock Reiterated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $40

EBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -1.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $51.35. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:05 PM that eBay Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Revenue of $2.6 billion, up 2% on an as-reported basis and up 3% on an FX-Neutral basis.

Gross Merchandise Volume of $18.6 billion, up 2% on an as-reported basis and nearly flat on an FX-Neutral basis.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6428732 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EBay Inc. stands at 2.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.38%.

The market cap for EBAY stock reached $26.60 billion, with 517.00 million shares outstanding and 516.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.70M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 6428732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EBay Inc. [EBAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $49.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for EBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for EBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on EBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EBay Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 13.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.44.

How has EBAY stock performed recently?

EBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 20.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.98 for EBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.54, while it was recorded at 51.82 for the last single week of trading, and 43.57 for the last 200 days.

EBay Inc. [EBAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

EBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.44 and a Current Ratio set at 2.44.

Earnings analysis for EBay Inc. [EBAY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EBay Inc. posted 1.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBay Inc. go to 7.68%.

Insider trade positions for EBay Inc. [EBAY]

The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EBAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.