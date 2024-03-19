CVS Health Corp [CVS] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $78

CVS Health Corp [NYSE: CVS] price surged by 0.22 percent to reach at $0.17.

The one-year CVS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.84. The average equity rating for CVS stock is currently 1.72, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CVS Health Corp [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $89.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for CVS Health Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2024, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $94, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CVS stock. On September 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CVS shares from 81 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corp is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

CVS Stock Performance Analysis:

CVS Health Corp [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.15. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.98 for CVS Health Corp [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.72, while it was recorded at 76.34 for the last single week of trading, and 72.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CVS Health Corp Fundamentals:

CVS Health Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

CVS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corp go to 3.69%.

CVS Health Corp [CVS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.