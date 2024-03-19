Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] Stock trading around $3.13 per share: What’s Next?

Coeur Mining Inc [NYSE: CDE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.99% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.40%.

Over the last 12 months, CDE stock rose by 7.19%. The one-year Coeur Mining Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.53. The average equity rating for CDE stock is currently 1.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.21 billion, with 386.28 million shares outstanding and 379.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.35M shares, CDE stock reached a trading volume of 8003125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.75, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

CDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 14.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.57 for Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 2.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coeur Mining Inc Fundamentals:

Coeur Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.38 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CDE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CDE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.