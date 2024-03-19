Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] Is Currently 11.90 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cipher Mining Inc [NASDAQ: CIFR] surged by $0.42 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.95. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Cipher Mining Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Business Update.

Fourth Quarter GAAP Earnings of $10.6m and Non-GAAP Earnings of $27.8m.

Cipher Mining Inc stock has also gained 25.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CIFR stock has inclined by 53.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.63% and lost -4.36% year-on date.

The market cap for CIFR stock reached $1.17 billion, with 290.96 million shares outstanding and 149.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.65M shares, CIFR reached a trading volume of 14214757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIFR shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIFR stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cipher Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Cipher Mining Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on CIFR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cipher Mining Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

CIFR stock trade performance evaluation

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.00. With this latest performance, CIFR shares dropped by -5.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.80 for Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 3.16 for the last 200 days.

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cipher Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cipher Mining Inc posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIFR.

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CIFR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CIFR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CIFR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.