Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] – find out why.

NuScale Power Corporation [NYSE: SMR] jumped around 2.25 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.10 at the close of the session, up 28.66%. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 4:15 PM that NuScale Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Continued progress toward commercialization of small modular reactor (SMR) technology to meet consumer demand for safe, reliable, 24/7 and carbon-free baseload energy.

Planning underway for RoPower project’s Phase 2 Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) work.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, SMR reached a trading volume of 19496764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMR shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for NuScale Power Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2023, representing the official price target for NuScale Power Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on SMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NuScale Power Corporation is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

How has SMR stock performed recently?

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 84.31. With this latest performance, SMR shares gained by 254.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 89.48 for NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.41, while it was recorded at 7.71 for the last single week of trading, and 4.90 for the last 200 days.

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NuScale Power Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Earnings analysis for NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NuScale Power Corporation posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -950.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMR.

Insider trade positions for NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]

The top three institutional holders of SMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.