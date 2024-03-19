BofA Securities lifts PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PENN Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: PENN] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 0.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.65.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6740622 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PENN Entertainment Inc stands at 3.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.58%.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The market cap for PENN stock reached $2.69 billion, with 151.55 million shares outstanding and 150.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.48M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 6740622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $26.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for PENN Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2023, representing the official price target for PENN Entertainment Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $30, while Truist kept a Hold rating on PENN stock. On August 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PENN shares from 56 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PENN Entertainment Inc is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 28.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

How has PENN stock performed recently?

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.82. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -8.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.19 for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.86, while it was recorded at 18.32 for the last single week of trading, and 23.16 for the last 200 days.

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PENN Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

Earnings analysis for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN Entertainment Inc go to 9.09%.

Insider trade positions for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]

The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PENN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PENN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.