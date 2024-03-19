Bernstein lifts Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] surged by $0.63 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.71. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 7:30 AM that INDEPENDENT PROXY ADVISOR, GLASS LEWIS, RECOMMENDS CANOPY GROWTH SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE CREATION OF EXCHANGEABLE SHARES TO FURTHER THE ADVANCEMENT OF CANOPY USA.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline on April 10, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (Toronto time).

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

For any questions or assistance with voting, shareholders should contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 (North American Toll Free) or 1‑416‑304‑0211 (Outside North America), or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.

Canopy Growth Corporation stock has also gained 23.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CGC stock has declined by -31.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -72.52% and lost -27.40% year-on date.

The market cap for CGC stock reached $338.02 million, with 91.11 million shares outstanding and 73.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 19726076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGC shares is $4.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

CGC stock trade performance evaluation

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.26. With this latest performance, CGC shares gained by 3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.62 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.93, while it was recorded at 3.09 for the last single week of trading, and 5.52 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Canopy Growth Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.79.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Canopy Growth Corporation posted -9.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -543.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 13.28%.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.