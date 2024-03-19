Barclays slashes price target on Flex Ltd [FLEX] – find out why.

Flex Ltd [NASDAQ: FLEX] gained 1.67% on the last trading session, reaching $27.39 price per share at the time. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 8:05 AM that Flex Earns Coveted Spot on Ethisphere’s 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies® for Second Consecutive Year.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced its inclusion as one of Ethisphere’s 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies in the category of industrial manufacturing. This recognition underscores Flex’s unwavering commitment to ethical business practices, integrity, and corporate social responsibility.

“Companies that operate with business integrity elevate industry standards and perform better in the long-term,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s Executive Chair and Chief Strategy Officer. “We are impressed with Flex’s continued focus on ethical business practices, and dedication to making a real impact for its stakeholders.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 7246233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Flex Ltd [FLEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLEX shares is $31.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Flex Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on FLEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 24.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

Trading performance analysis for FLEX stock

Flex Ltd [FLEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.83. With this latest performance, FLEX shares dropped by -4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.19 for Flex Ltd [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.09, while it was recorded at 28.05 for the last single week of trading, and 26.54 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd [FLEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Flex Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 1.59.

Flex Ltd [FLEX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flex Ltd posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd go to 15.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Flex Ltd [FLEX]

The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FLEX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FLEX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.