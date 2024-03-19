Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] fell -22.30% so far this year. What now?

Aurora Cannabis Inc [NASDAQ: ACB] price surged by 16.35 percent to reach at $0.52. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 9:30 AM that Aurora Introduces Medical Cannabis Pastilles for Patient Relief in Australia.

Canada’s Leading Medical Cannabis Company and MedReleaf Australia Launch Innovative Product to Offer Greater Choice for Patients.

The one-year ACB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.1. The average equity rating for ACB stock is currently 2.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACB shares is $5.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.09.

ACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.52. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -5.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.00 for Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.76, while it was recorded at 3.13 for the last single week of trading, and 4.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Cannabis Inc Fundamentals:

Aurora Cannabis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.45 and a Current Ratio set at 3.79.

ACB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc posted -1.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACB.

Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ACB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ACB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.