Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM] is 72.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [NASDAQ: ARM] gained 2.19% or 2.78 points to close at $129.75 with a heavy trading volume of 6151534 shares.

The daily chart for ARM points out that the company has recorded 113.58% gains over the past six months.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.92M shares, ARM reached to a volume of 6151534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARM shares is $105.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARM stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Arm Holdings plc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $63 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $95, while TD Cowen kept a Outperform rating on ARM stock. On December 26, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ARM shares from 85 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arm Holdings plc. ADR is set at 9.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARM in the course of the last twelve months was 164.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.19.

Trading performance analysis for ARM stock

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, ARM shares dropped by -2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 113.58% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.99 for Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.38, while it was recorded at 129.69 for the last single week of trading.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.19 and a Current Ratio set at 4.19.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arm Holdings plc. ADR go to 44.63%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]

The top three institutional holders of ARM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ARM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ARM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.