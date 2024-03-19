Alteryx Inc [AYX] moved up 0.02: Why It’s Important

Alteryx Inc [NYSE: AYX] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $48.26. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Alteryx and Databricks Fast-Track AI for Enterprises with Deepened Integration.

Alteryx joins Partner Connect and expands cloud capabilities with Databricks, allowing business users to simultaneously utilize the Alteryx interface with the Databricks platform for more intelligent insights.

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in AI for enterprise analytics, today announced its expanded partnership and product integrations with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. These new capabilities provide a faster path to AI-driven insights, enabling business users to get to their first analytics use case in just a few clicks – saving implementation time while leveraging a governed, visible process.

Alteryx Inc stock has also gained 0.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AYX stock has inclined by 0.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.48% and gained 2.33% year-on date.

The market cap for AYX stock reached $3.49 billion, with 64.38 million shares outstanding and 61.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, AYX reached a trading volume of 6798750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alteryx Inc [AYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYX shares is $49.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Alteryx Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Alteryx Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Underweight rating on AYX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alteryx Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for AYX in the course of the last twelve months was 697.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

AYX stock trade performance evaluation

Alteryx Inc [AYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, AYX shares gained by 0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.41 for Alteryx Inc [AYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.74, while it was recorded at 48.25 for the last single week of trading, and 40.67 for the last 200 days.

Alteryx Inc [AYX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alteryx Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alteryx Inc [AYX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alteryx Inc posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alteryx Inc go to 1.00%.

Alteryx Inc [AYX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AYX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AYX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AYX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.