why AT&T, Inc. [T] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.96

AT&T, Inc. [NYSE: T] jumped around 0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $17.05 at the close of the session, up 0.24%. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM that 1PointFive and AT&T Announce Direct Air Capture Carbon Removal Agreement.

1PointFive will join AT&T’s Connected Climate Initiative for further collaboration.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Compared to the average trading volume of 38.25M shares, T reached a trading volume of 93086506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AT&T, Inc. [T]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $19.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for AT&T, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $18 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2024, representing the official price target for AT&T, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on T stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T, Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 5.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.56.

How has T stock performed recently?

AT&T, Inc. [T] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.87. With this latest performance, T shares gained by 0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.83 for AT&T, Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.04, while it was recorded at 17.16 for the last single week of trading, and 15.76 for the last 200 days.

AT&T, Inc. [T]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AT&T, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for AT&T, Inc. [T]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AT&T, Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T, Inc. go to 0.77%.

Insider trade positions for AT&T, Inc. [T]

There are presently around $78.43 billion, or None% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in T stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in T stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.