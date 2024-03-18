why AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.02

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [NYSE: AMC] gained 3.98% or 0.17 points to close at $4.44 with a heavy trading volume of 17680144 shares. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 6:45 AM that Zoom Rooms at AMC Is Now Live at Several AMC Locations Across the Country as AMC Theatres® and Zoom Redefine Interactive Business Meetings and Hybrid Events.

Zoom Rooms at AMC Now Available in Eight Major Markets Across the Country.

AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, and Zoom Video Communications, Inc., today announced that Zoom Rooms at AMC is now available in eight major markets around the country.

The daily chart for AMC points out that the company has recorded -45.45% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.41M shares, AMC reached to a volume of 17680144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $5.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $15.50 to $4.75. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2023, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for AMC stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.20 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.45, while it was recorded at 4.35 for the last single week of trading, and 18.06 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc posted -1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -24.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]

The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.