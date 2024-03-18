Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]. What else is Wall St. saying

Uber Technologies Inc [NYSE: UBER] loss -2.03% or -1.58 points to close at $76.07 with a heavy trading volume of 24525544 shares. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Serve Robotics Inc. Common Stock to Be Quoted on OTCQB Under Ticker Symbol “SBOT”.

Serve Robotics Inc. (the “Company” or “Serve”), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, announces that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company’s common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol “SBOT”.

“Serve’s transition to a publicly traded entity marks an important moment in the robotics landscape, showcasing our role as one of the first to commercially deploy AI-powered robots in urban settings. With the backing of strategic partners, including Uber and NVIDIA, we believe Serve is at the forefront of delivering sustainable last-mile automation at an unprecedented scale,” stated Dr. Ali Kashani, Serve’s Co-founder and CEO. “Our entry into the public markets will fuel our plans to roll out up to 2,000 robots on the Uber Eats platform in multiple U.S. markets under our existing agreements. We look forward to executing on our business plan and to our growth as a public entity.”.

The daily chart for UBER points out that the company has recorded 57.43% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 27.06M shares, UBER reached to a volume of 24525544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $87.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $71 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Hold rating on UBER stock. On January 22, 2024, analysts increased their price target for UBER shares from 63 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 46.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.19.

Trading performance analysis for UBER stock

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.34. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.90 for Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.16, while it was recorded at 77.55 for the last single week of trading, and 53.83 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Uber Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uber Technologies Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc go to 47.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]

The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UBER stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UBER stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.