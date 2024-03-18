Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] Revenue clocked in at $17.52 billion, up 1.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Texas Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ: TXN] price surged by 0.81 percent to reach at $1.38. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 5:02 AM that TI to showcase technologies for a safer, smarter and more sustainable future at embedded world 2024.

Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today announced that it will demonstrate new embedded processing and connectivity products for enabling a safer, smarter and more sustainable future at embedded world, April 9 through 11 in Nuremberg, Germany. TI’s exhibit in hall 3A, booth 131 will showcase the latest advancements in application areas such as robotics, energy transition and electric vehicles.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The one-year TXN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.69. The average equity rating for TXN stock is currently 2.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $169.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $170 to $195, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Inc. is set at 3.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 116.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.35.

TXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 9.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.45 for Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.98, while it was recorded at 173.07 for the last single week of trading, and 164.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Texas Instruments Inc. Fundamentals:

Texas Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.35 and a Current Ratio set at 4.55.

TXN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Instruments Inc. posted 1.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Inc. go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TXN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TXN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.