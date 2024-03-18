Oracle Corp. [ORCL] is 19.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Oracle Corp. [NYSE: ORCL] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 0.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $125.54. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 4:00 AM that Oracle Adds New Generative AI Capabilities to Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite.

New capabilities for finance, supply chain, HR, customer experience, and beyond help organizations be more competitive, boost productivity, and reduce cost of doing business.

When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Oracle CloudWorld — Oracle today announced new generative AI capabilities within the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite that will help customers improve decision making and enhance the employee and customer experience. The latest AI additions include new generative AI capabilities embedded in existing business workflows across finance, supply chain, HR, sales, marketing, and service, as well as an expansion of the Oracle Guided Journeys’ extensibility framework to enable customers and partners to incorporate more generative AI capabilities to support their unique industry and competitive needs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17397042 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oracle Corp. stands at 2.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.10%.

The market cap for ORCL stock reached $345.05 billion, with 2.71 billion shares outstanding and 1.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.19M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 17397042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oracle Corp. [ORCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $138.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Oracle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Oracle Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $126 to $142, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on ORCL stock. On December 12, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ORCL shares from 130 to 126.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corp. is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 61.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 28.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

How has ORCL stock performed recently?

Oracle Corp. [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.67. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 9.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.22 for Oracle Corp. [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.58, while it was recorded at 123.65 for the last single week of trading, and 112.68 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corp. [ORCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Oracle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings analysis for Oracle Corp. [ORCL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oracle Corp. posted 1.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corp. go to 11.06%.

Insider trade positions for Oracle Corp. [ORCL]

The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ORCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.