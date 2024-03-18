New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell -61.88% so far this year. What now?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] gained 4.00% or 0.15 points to close at $3.90 with a heavy trading volume of 59447888 shares. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 10:57 AM that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. FILES ITS FULL YEAR 2023 FORM 10-K.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) today announced the filing of its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. As previously disclosed, the material weaknesses identified by the Company did not impact the financial results included in the Form 10-K.

The daily chart for NYCB points out that the company has recorded -67.17% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 37.03M shares, NYCB reached to a volume of 59447888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $4.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $8 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2024, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.50 to $5, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on NYCB stock. On February 07, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for NYCB shares from 11.50 to 5.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYCB in the course of the last twelve months was 17.07.

Trading performance analysis for NYCB stock

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.04. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -15.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.27 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.49, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 9.86 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.03.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NYCB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NYCB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.