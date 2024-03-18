Morgan Stanley [MS] Stock trading around $88.38 per share: What’s Next?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.81% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.54%. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Morgan Stanley Announces Children’s Mental Health Innovation Award Winners and Launches Leadership Learning Series.

Amal Alliance, Center for Child and Adolescent Mental Health, Give Us The Floor, Our Minds Matter and Upstream Education named Innovation Award winners.

New Leadership Learning Series aims to help more charities build capacity for greater impact.

Over the last 12 months, MS stock rose by 3.50%. The one-year Morgan Stanley stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.85. The average equity rating for MS stock is currently 2.37, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $144.53 billion, with 1.63 billion shares outstanding and 1.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.78M shares, MS stock reached a trading volume of 20341238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $94.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $94 to $87. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 15.82.

MS Stock Performance Analysis:

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 5.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.17 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.26, while it was recorded at 88.16 for the last single week of trading, and 84.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Morgan Stanley Fundamentals:

Morgan Stanley’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

MS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 8.00%.

Morgan Stanley [MS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.