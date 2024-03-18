Mizuho slashes price target on NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] – find out why.

NVIDIA Corp [NASDAQ: NVDA] price plunged by -0.12 percent to reach at -$1.08. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 11:55 AM that NVIDIA and HP Supercharge Data Science and Generative AI on Workstations.

Coming to Z by HP AI Studio, NVIDIA CUDA-X Data Processing Libraries Boost Python Pandas Software for Millions of Data Scientists.

The one-year NVDA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.55. The average equity rating for NVDA stock is currently 1.35, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $910.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $630 to $900. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2024, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $800 to $850, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on NVDA stock. On February 22, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for NVDA shares from 850 to 800.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corp is set at 39.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 50.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 81.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.67.

NVDA Stock Performance Analysis:

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 18.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 262.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.48 for NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 700.69, while it was recorded at 888.71 for the last single week of trading, and 511.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NVIDIA Corp Fundamentals:

NVIDIA Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.67 and a Current Ratio set at 4.17.

NVDA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NVIDIA Corp posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corp go to 36.09%.

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NVDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.