Market cap of C3is Inc [CISS] reaches 0.80M – now what?

C3is Inc [NASDAQ: CISS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -64.18% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -69.17%. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 4:45 PM that C3IS INC. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Determination; Appeal.

In response, the Company is appealing the Nasdaq Staff Determination by requesting a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5800 Series procedures. The appeal initiates a stay on the delisting of the Company’s common stock until the Nasdaq Hearing Panel’s decision, with hearings are typically scheduled 30-45 days after the hearing request. Throughout this process, the Company’s common stock will continue trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CISS.”.

The market cap for the stock reached $0.80 million, with 28.31 million shares outstanding and 27.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.89M shares, CISS stock reached a trading volume of 195954710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on C3is Inc [CISS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3is Inc is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

CISS Stock Performance Analysis:

C3is Inc [CISS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -69.17. With this latest performance, CISS shares dropped by -76.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.69% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CISS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.77 for C3is Inc [CISS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1921, while it was recorded at 0.0762 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into C3is Inc Fundamentals:

C3is Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.35.

C3is Inc [CISS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CISS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CISS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CISS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.