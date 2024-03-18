Market cap of 3M Co. [MMM] reaches 58.03B – now what?

3M Co. [NYSE: MMM] surged by $1.88 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $105.00. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 6:30 AM that 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments.

William Brown appointed 3M Chief Executive Officer, Michael Roman appointed 3M Executive Chairman effective May 1, 2024.

3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced that William M. “Bill” Brown is appointed chief executive officer, effective May 1, 2024. He succeeds Michael Roman, who is appointed to the role of Executive Chairman of the 3M Board of Directors, also effective May 1, 2024.

3M Co. stock has also gained 11.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MMM stock has inclined by 0.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.62% and lost -3.95% year-on date.

The market cap for MMM stock reached $58.03 billion, with 552.58 million shares outstanding and 552.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, MMM reached a trading volume of 26791452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 3M Co. [MMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $106.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for 3M Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2023, representing the official price target for 3M Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $102 to $113, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on MMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Co. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.76.

MMM stock trade performance evaluation

3M Co. [MMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.82. With this latest performance, MMM shares gained by 13.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.69 for 3M Co. [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.61, while it was recorded at 100.99 for the last single week of trading, and 99.09 for the last 200 days.

3M Co. [MMM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

3M Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 3M Co. [MMM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 3M Co. posted 1.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Co. go to -0.90%.

3M Co. [MMM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.