LianBio ADR [LIAN] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 104.35% YTD: What’s Next?

LianBio ADR [NASDAQ: LIAN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 83.05% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 85.28%. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 7:00 AM that LianBio Announces Voluntarily Delisting from Nasdaq.

Following the delisting, any trading in the Company’s ADSs would only occur in privately negotiated sales and potentially on an over-the-counter market. The Company expects that its ADSs will be quoted on a market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (the “OTC”) so that a trading market may continue to exist for its ADSs. There is no guarantee, however, that a broker will continue to make a market in the ADSs and that trading of the ADSs will continue on an OTC market or otherwise.

Over the last 12 months, LIAN stock rose by 448.61%. The one-year LianBio ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.71. The average equity rating for LIAN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.27 million, with 107.04 million shares outstanding and 104.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.37M shares, LIAN stock reached a trading volume of 23176076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LianBio ADR [LIAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIAN shares is $4.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for LianBio ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $7 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2023, representing the official price target for LianBio ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LianBio ADR is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

LIAN Stock Performance Analysis:

LianBio ADR [LIAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 85.28. With this latest performance, LIAN shares gained by 91.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 450.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 448.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 97.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 10.99 for LianBio ADR [LIAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.3814, while it was recorded at 4.0316 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0895 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LianBio ADR Fundamentals:

LianBio ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.06 and a Current Ratio set at 10.06.

LIAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LianBio ADR posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIAN.

LianBio ADR [LIAN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LIAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LIAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LIAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.