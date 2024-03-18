Jet.AI Inc [JTAI] is -25.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Jet.AI Inc [NASDAQ: JTAI] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 63.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.08. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Jet.AI Announces Partnership with FL3XX to Integrate DynoFlight.

Scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2024, the integration is expected to empower private aircraft operators utilizing the FL3XX platform to gain effortless access to DynoFlight.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 100930541 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jet.AI Inc stands at 19.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.75%.

The market cap for JTAI stock reached $9.89 million, with 11.62 million shares outstanding and 5.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 767.02K shares, JTAI reached a trading volume of 100930541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JTAI shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JTAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jet.AI Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for JTAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94.

Jet.AI Inc [JTAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.69. With this latest performance, JTAI shares gained by 31.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JTAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.59 for Jet.AI Inc [JTAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0007, while it was recorded at 0.8665 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2500 for the last 200 days.

Jet.AI Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 0.34.

