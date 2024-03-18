Intel Corp. [INTC] is -15.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Intel Corp. [NASDAQ: INTC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.09%. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Intel Appoints Stacy Smith to Board of Directors.

Intel Corporation today announced that Stacy Smith, executive chairman of Kioxia Corporation, formerly Toshiba Memory Corporation, and chair of Autodesk Inc., was appointed to Intel’s board of directors, effective immediately. Smith will serve as an independent director and join the board’s Audit & Finance Committee.

“Stacy’s deep understanding of the semiconductor industry, along with Intel’s history and strategy, will be a significant asset to the board as it guides the company’s transformation journey,” said Frank D. Yeary, chairman of the Intel board. “In particular, Stacy’s expertise in finance and leading capital allocation strategies in the capital-intensive semiconductor industry will be additive to Intel’s board as the company continues its efforts to create a globally resilient semiconductor supply chain.”.

Over the last 12 months, INTC stock rose by 50.09%. The one-year Intel Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.24. The average equity rating for INTC stock is currently 2.87, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $180.28 billion, with 4.23 billion shares outstanding and 4.23 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.37M shares, INTC stock reached a trading volume of 66903757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intel Corp. [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $45.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Intel Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $47 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Intel Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $62, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on INTC stock. On January 26, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for INTC shares from 45 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corp. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.92.

INTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Intel Corp. [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.09. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -3.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.74 for Intel Corp. [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.79, while it was recorded at 43.74 for the last single week of trading, and 39.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intel Corp. Fundamentals:

Intel Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

INTC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intel Corp. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 73.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corp. go to 43.08%.

Intel Corp. [INTC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $140.71 billion, or None% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in INTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in INTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.