Dow Inc [DOW] Is Currently -0.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dow Inc [NYSE: DOW] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -0.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $57.04. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 2:15 PM that Dow Earns a Top 50 Position as One of America’s Most JUST Companies.

Earned the 35th overall position in 2024 and the top spot for Customers in the Chemicals sector.

Dow (NYSE:DOW) recently announced that for the fifth year it has been named to the JUST 100 list by JUST Capital and CNBC – placing 35th overall, up 20 spots in the ranking from last year, and securing the top spot for Customers in the Chemicals sector. This year marks the Company’s first time ranking in the top 50.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20616453 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dow Inc stands at 1.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.81%.

The market cap for DOW stock reached $40.11 billion, with 702.29 million shares outstanding and 701.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.61M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 20616453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dow Inc [DOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $57.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Dow Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $57 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Dow Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 14.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

How has DOW stock performed recently?

Dow Inc [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.71 for Dow Inc [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.86, while it was recorded at 57.49 for the last single week of trading, and 53.00 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc [DOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dow Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Earnings analysis for Dow Inc [DOW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dow Inc posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc go to 29.52%.

Insider trade positions for Dow Inc [DOW]

The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.