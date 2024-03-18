Comcast Corp [CMCSA] moved down -0.12: Why It’s Important

Comcast Corp [NASDAQ: CMCSA] closed the trading session at $42.77. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Comcast Business Named ‘Best Internet Service Provider’ for 13th Consecutive Year by New Hampshire Business Review.

Comcast Business announced today, that for the 13th consecutive year, it has been selected as the number one Internet service provider by New Hampshire Business Review readers. The company was recognized for its unique and forward-thinking service offerings, and dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the many businesses throughout the Granite State.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The recognition is part of the New Hampshire Business Review’s annual Best of Business (BOB) Awards program which identifies, recognizes and honors the top companies across the state. More than 3,000 votes were cast using anonymous online surveys from more than 500 businesses across New Hampshire to assess satisfaction to select this year’s award recipients. The publication unveiled the winners, spanning a range of 70+ business-to-business categories, during an annual celebration on Thursday, March 14 at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.46 percent and weekly performance of 0.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.61M shares, CMCSA reached to a volume of 45303424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Comcast Corp [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $50.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Comcast Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $55 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Comcast Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $49, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Perform rating on CMCSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corp is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CMCSA stock trade performance evaluation

Comcast Corp [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.52 for Comcast Corp [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.17, while it was recorded at 43.12 for the last single week of trading, and 43.25 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corp [CMCSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Comcast Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Comcast Corp [CMCSA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Comcast Corp posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corp go to 9.78%.

Comcast Corp [CMCSA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.