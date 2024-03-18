Cisco Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -1.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $48.93. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 8:15 AM that Cisco: How Sponsorship Is a Catalyst for Change.

Cisco Systems Inc.By Andrew Williams

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Here’s an (un)fun fact: Almost 90 percent of companies had sponsorship programs in 2021, yet only 33 percent of Black employees actually had sponsors, and even fewer Black employees (23 percent) felt support to advance in their careers¹. More shocking? The number of Black employees with sponsors dropped as low as five percent² a year later.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 57035028 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cisco Systems, Inc. stands at 1.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.42%.

The market cap for CSCO stock reached $198.13 billion, with 4.07 billion shares outstanding and 4.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.41M shares, CSCO reached a trading volume of 57035028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $51.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cisco Systems, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on CSCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems, Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 14.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

How has CSCO stock performed recently?

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, CSCO shares dropped by -2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.52 for Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.92, while it was recorded at 49.82 for the last single week of trading, and 51.64 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cisco Systems, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Earnings analysis for Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cisco Systems, Inc. posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems, Inc. go to 4.04%.

Insider trade positions for Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]

There are presently around $141.9 billion, or None% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.